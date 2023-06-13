 Killer Mike Shares New Song “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 13th, 2023  
Killer Mike Shares New Song “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane)

MICHAEL Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista; Featured Artists Announced

Jun 13, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Johnathan Mannion
Killer Mike of Run the Jewels is releasing a new solo album, simply titled MICHAEL, this Friday via Loma Vista. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Scientists & Engineers,” which features Future, Andre 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane. He’s also revealed who’s featured on the rest of the album. Check it all out below, followed by Killer Mike’s upcoming tour dates.

“Don’t Let the Devil” features his Run the Jewels bandmate EL-P and thankugoodsir and was shared in April. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its newest single, “Motherless,” via a music video, as well as an interconnected video for “Don’t Let the Devil.”

A previous press release said MICHAEL is “his most autobiographical and independent album to date.” Killer Mike added: “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.”

Last year Killer Mike shared the new song “RUN,” a collaboration with Young Thug with a video features an opening monologue by Dave Chappelle. “RUN” is featured on MICHAEL.

Killer Mike’s last solo album was 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

MICHAEL Tracklist and Features:

1. Down By Law (ft. CeeLo Green)
2. Shed Tears (ft. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)
3. RUN (ft. Young Thug)
4. N Rich (ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)
5. Talk’n That Shit!
6. Slummer (ft. Jagged Edge)
7. Scientists & Engineers (ft. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)
8. Two Days (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
9. Spaceship Views (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)
10. Exit 9 (ft. Blxst)
11. Something For Junkies (ft. Fabo)
12. Motherless (ft. Eryn Allen Kane)
13. Don’t Let The Devil (ft. EL-P & thankugoodsir)
14. High And Holy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

Killer Mike Tour Dates:

MON 7/10 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn
TUE 7/11 - CHARLESTON, SC - Music Farm
THU 7/13 - ATLANTA, GA - Tabernacle
FRI 7/14 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman
SAT 7/15 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Underground
MON 7/17 - NORFOLK, VA - NorVa
TUE 7/18 - WASHINGTON DC - Lincoln Theater
THU 7/20 - NEW YORK, NY - Apollo
FRI 7/21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall
SUN 7/23 - CHICAGO, IL - Pitchfork Festival
MON 7/24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue
THU 7/27 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox
FRI 7/28 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom
SAT 7/29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Fillmore
MON 7/31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Ace Theater
TUE 8/1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Van Buren
THU 8/3 - HOUSTON, TX - House of Blues
FRI 8/4 - DALLAS, TX - House of Blues
SAT 8/5 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

