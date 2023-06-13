News

All





Killer Mike Shares New Song “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane) MICHAEL Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista; Featured Artists Announced

Photography by Johnathan Mannion



Killer Mike of Run the Jewels is releasing a new solo album, simply titled MICHAEL, this Friday via Loma Vista. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Scientists & Engineers,” which features Future, Andre 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane. He’s also revealed who’s featured on the rest of the album. Check it all out below, followed by Killer Mike’s upcoming tour dates.

“Don’t Let the Devil” features his Run the Jewels bandmate EL-P and thankugoodsir and was shared in April. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its newest single, “Motherless,” via a music video, as well as an interconnected video for “Don’t Let the Devil.”

A previous press release said MICHAEL is “his most autobiographical and independent album to date.” Killer Mike added: “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.”

Last year Killer Mike shared the new song “RUN,” a collaboration with Young Thug with a video features an opening monologue by Dave Chappelle. “RUN” is featured on MICHAEL.

Killer Mike’s last solo album was 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

MICHAEL Tracklist and Features:

1. Down By Law (ft. CeeLo Green)

2. Shed Tears (ft. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

3. RUN (ft. Young Thug)

4. N Rich (ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

5. Talk’n That Shit!

6. Slummer (ft. Jagged Edge)

7. Scientists & Engineers (ft. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

8. Two Days (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Spaceship Views (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)

10. Exit 9 (ft. Blxst)

11. Something For Junkies (ft. Fabo)

12. Motherless (ft. Eryn Allen Kane)

13. Don’t Let The Devil (ft. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14. High And Holy (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

Killer Mike Tour Dates:

MON 7/10 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

TUE 7/11 - CHARLESTON, SC - Music Farm

THU 7/13 - ATLANTA, GA - Tabernacle

FRI 7/14 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman

SAT 7/15 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Underground

MON 7/17 - NORFOLK, VA - NorVa

TUE 7/18 - WASHINGTON DC - Lincoln Theater

THU 7/20 - NEW YORK, NY - Apollo

FRI 7/21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

SUN 7/23 - CHICAGO, IL - Pitchfork Festival

MON 7/24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

THU 7/27 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox

FRI 7/28 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom

SAT 7/29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Fillmore

MON 7/31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Ace Theater

TUE 8/1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Van Buren

THU 8/3 - HOUSTON, TX - House of Blues

FRI 8/4 - DALLAS, TX - House of Blues

SAT 8/5 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.