Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Motherless” (Plus a Video for “Don’t Let the Devil”) MICHAEL Due Out June 16 via Loma Vista

Photography by Jonathan Mannion



Killer Mike of Run the Jewels is releasing a new solo album, simply titled MICHAEL, on June 16 via Loma Vista. Now he has shared its newest single, “Motherless,” via a music video, as well as an interconnected video for the album’s previous single, “Don’t Let the Devil.” Killer Mike has also revealed the album’s tracklist and cover artwork. Check it all out below, followed by Killer Mike’s upcoming tour dates.

“Don’t Let the Devil” features his Run the Jewels bandmate EL-P and thankugoodsir and was shared in April. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Shane Smith directed the “Motherless” video and the song features Eryn Allen Kane.

Killer Mike had this to say about “Motherless” in a press release: “When I first played Dion (No I.D.) the album he said two things—one of which was that I was essentially holding something back and that was the song ‘Motherless.’ It was the last song made for the album because I hadn’t uttered these words out loud since her transitioning. When I tell the story of my mother the tales told include one when I walked in on her attempting to take her own life—it gets to the heart of how deeply sensitive an artist and human she was. She survived, was diagnosed bi-polar and depressed; she fought that until the day she died. She lived a beautifully rich outlaw of a life and I am honored to show her as the total beautiful badass she was.”

Of the song’s video, he adds: “These aren’t meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a BAD ASS BLACK GIRL from the westside of Atlanta. She’s been affectionately called OG Mama Niecy by the many people she helped stay on their path.”

EL-P (aka Jaime Meline) came up with the treatment for the “Don’t Let the Devil” video, which was directed by Davi Peña.

Killer Mike had this to say about the “Don’t Let the Devil” video: “El’s heard me talk about these bohemian-artsy-disco infused parties my mom used to throw when I was kid. I’d hear everything there—that’s where I first heard Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow, and Whodini. So when we were trying to figure out what the video for ‘Don’t Let the Devil” should be—Jaime came back with this treatment written out and I cried at the end. What’s even crazier is he didn’t know what we were doing for ‘Motherless’ either but that’s the magic I guess.”

A previous press release said MICHAEL is “his most autobiographical and independent album to date.” Killer Mike added: “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.”

Last year Killer Mike shared the new song “RUN,” a collaboration with Young Thug with a video features an opening monologue by Dave Chappelle. “RUN” is featured on MICHAEL.

Killer Mike’s last solo album was 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

MICHAEL Tracklist:

1. Down By Law

2. Shed Tears

3. RUN

4. N Rich

5. Talkin Dat SHIT!

6. Slummer

7. Scientists & Engineers

8. Two Days

9. Spaceship Views

10. Exit 9

11. Something For Junkies

12. Motherless

13. Don’t Let The Devil

14. High And Holy

Killer Mike Tour Dates:

MON 7/10 - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

TUE 7/11 - CHARLESTON, SC - Music Farm

THU 7/13 - ATLANTA, GA - Tabernacle

FRI 7/14 - NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman

SAT 7/15 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Underground

MON 7/17 - NORFOLK, VA - NorVa

TUE 7/18 - WASHINGTON DC - Lincoln Theater

THU 7/20 - NEW YORK, NY - Apollo

FRI 7/21 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

SUN 7/23 - CHICAGO, IL - Pitchfork Festival

MON 7/24 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

THU 7/27 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox

FRI 7/28 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom

SAT 7/29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Fillmore

MON 7/31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Ace Theater

TUE 8/1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Van Buren

THU 8/3 - HOUSTON, TX - House of Blues

FRI 8/4 - DALLAS, TX - House of Blues

SAT 8/5 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

