Kim Gordon Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “BYE BYE” The Collective Due Out March 8 via Matador

Photography by Danielle Neu



Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) has announced a new solo album, The Collective, and shared its first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video that stars Gordon’s daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. She’s also announced some tour dates. The Collective is due out March 8 via Matador. Clara Balzary directed the “BYE BYE” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”

The Collective Tracklist:

1. BYE BYE

2. The Candy House

3. I Don’t Miss My Mind

4. I’m a Man

5. Trophies

6. It’s Dark Inside

7. Psychedelic Orgasm

8. Tree House

9. Shelf Warmer

10. The Believers

11. Dream Dollar

Kim Gordon Tour Dates:

March 21: Burlington, Vt. (Higher Ground)

March 22: Washington, D.C. (Black Cat)

March 23: Queens, N.Y. (Knockdown Center)

March 27: Los Angeles, CA (The Regent Theater)

March 29: Ventura, CA (Music Hall)

March 30: San Francisco, CA (Fillmore)

