Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “I’m a Man” The Collective Due Out March 8 via Matador

Photography by Danielle Neu



Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) is releasing a new solo album, The Collective, on March 8 via Matador. Now she has shared its second single, “I’m a Man,” via a music video that co-stars Gordon’s daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. Alex Ross Perry directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Gordon’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Gordon shared the album’s first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video. “BYE BYE” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”

Kim Gordon Tour Dates:

March 21: Burlington, Vt. (Higher Ground)

March 22: Washington, D.C. (Black Cat)

March 23: Queens, N.Y. (Knockdown Center)

March 27: Los Angeles, CA (The Regent Theater)

March 29: Ventura, CA (Music Hall)

March 30: San Francisco, CA (Fillmore)

