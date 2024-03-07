News

Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “Psychedelic Orgasm” and Announces More Tour Dates The Collective Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Danielle Neu



Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) is releasing a new solo album, The Collective, this Friday via Matador. This week she has shared its third single, “Psychedelic Orgasm,” via a music video. She’s also announced some more tour dates for this June and July, including some new shows in North America, the UK, and the EU. Gordon co-directed the video with Vice Cooler. Watch it below, followed by all of Gordon’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Gordon shared the album’s first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video. “BYE BYE” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I’m a Man,” also via a music video.

The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”

Kim Gordon Tour Dates:

March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall

March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery

June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club

June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk

July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

