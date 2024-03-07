Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “Psychedelic Orgasm” and Announces More Tour Dates
The Collective Due Out This Friday via Matador
Mar 07, 2024
Photography by Danielle Neu
Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) is releasing a new solo album, The Collective, this Friday via Matador. This week she has shared its third single, “Psychedelic Orgasm,” via a music video. She’s also announced some more tour dates for this June and July, including some new shows in North America, the UK, and the EU. Gordon co-directed the video with Vice Cooler. Watch it below, followed by all of Gordon’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Gordon shared the album’s first single, “BYE BYE,” via a music video. “BYE BYE” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I’m a Man,” also via a music video.
The Collective is Gordon’s second solo album and follows 2019’s No Home Record. As with that album, Gordon once again collaborated with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). Anthony Paul Lopez provided additional production.
A press release describes the album in more detail: “The album advances their joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation, and sensory overload.”
Kim Gordon Tour Dates:
March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall
March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery
June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club
June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival
June 25 – London, UK – Koko
June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham
June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival
July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk
July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory
July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival
July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Kim Gordon Shares Video for New Song “Psychedelic Orgasm” and Announces More Tour Dates (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Hotly-Tipped Nottingham five-piece Otala Release New Single Today (News) — Otala
- Premiere: Haux Shares New Track “Hazel” (News) — Haux
- Wild Pink Share New Song “Air Drumming Fix You” (News) — Wild Pink
- Amen Dunes Shares Video for New Song “Boys” (News) — Amen Dunes
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.