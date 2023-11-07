News

All





King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Massive 2024 Tour of North America, the UK, and EU The Silver Cord Out Now via KGLW

Photography by Maclay Heriot



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a massive 2024 tour. The tour dates include shows in both North and South America, as well as in the UK and EU. The dates stretch from March to November. Check them all out below.

The general public onsale for tickets starts this Friday, November 10 at noon ET, although Gizzymail subscribers can buy presale tickets starting tomorrow, Wednesday November 8, at 11am ET.

Last month the prolific band released a new album, The Silver Cord, via KGLW. When the album was announced they shared its first three songs—“Theia,” “The Silver Cord,” and “Set”—via one music video. There are two versions of The Silver Cord, an extended one and a version with shorter tracks.

Of the two versions of the album, the band’s singer/guitarist Stu Mackenzie said in a previous press release: “The first version’s really condensed, trimming all the fat. And on the second version, that first song, ‘Theia,’ is 20 minutes long. It’s the ‘everything’ version—those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it. It’s for the Gizz-heads. I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now—I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing. We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps—but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.”

On The Silver Cord, King Gizzard try on electronic music. “We come at electronic music from an amateur angle,” said Mackenzie. “I play the Juno synthesizer like a guitar, I don’t really know how to play it. But I wanted to be at peace with being the rock band pretending to know how to use modular synthesizers. We’re in uncharted waters, we’re further out to sea, but leaning into it, and we got to a spot where we were really happy with what came out.”

And out to sea is where the band likes to be. “It’s liberating to terrify yourself,” Mackenzie said. “I really believe in that as a philosophy. It’s always been part of our DNA. It’s something we’ve always done, putting ourselves in a position where the cortisol kicks in, pushing ourselves off the bridge and forcing ourselves to swim. Maybe we’ve got the thrill-seeker gene in us or something. It’s definitely my idea of fun.”

The Silver Cord follows the elaborately titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which came out in June.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri. March 15 - Sun. Mar. 17 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Fri. March 15 - Sun. Mar. 17 - Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

Thu. March 21 - Sun. Mar. 24 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Fri. Mar. 22 - Sun. Mar. 24 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Wed. May 15– Brussels, BE @ Forest National %

Thu. May 16 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %

Sat. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %

Sun. May 19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %

Mon. May 20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %

Wed. May 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *

Thu. May 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %

Sat. May 25 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

Sun. May 26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %

Mon. May 27 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %

Wed. May 29 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %

Thu. May 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %

Fri. May 31 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%

Sun. June 2 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

Tue. June 4 – Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia

Thu. August 15- Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. August 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Sat. August 17 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Mon. August 19 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Tue. August 20 - Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Wed. August 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Fri. August 23 - Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

Sat. August 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sun. August 25 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Tue. August 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center

Wed. August 28 - Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

Fri. August 30 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sat. August 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sun. September 1 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Tue. September 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Wed. September 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Thu. September 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Fri. September 6 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

Sun. September 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon. September 9 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]

Mon. September 9 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]

Wed. September 11 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

Thu. September 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Sat. September 14 - Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Fri. November 1, 2024 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Sat. November 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

Sun. November 3 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon. November 4 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Fri. November 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sat. November 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun. November 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

Tue. November 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Wed. November 13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Fri. November 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Sat. November 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. November 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

Tue. November 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Wed. November 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu. November 21 - Miami, FL @ Factory Town



% w/ Grace Cummings

* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET

^ACOUSTIC SET

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/the-silver-cord">The Silver Cord by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.