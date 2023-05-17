News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Gila Monster” PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Due Out June 16 via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an elaborately titled new album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, and shared its first single, “Gila Monster,” via a music video. PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is due out June 16 via KGLW. Check out “Gilla Monster” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

SPOD directed the video for “Gilla Monster” and had this to say in a press release: “I wanted to shoot Lord of the Rings 4 but also make a video game, so I mixed both mediums and came up with this majestic journey for truth and power in a cursed world. I mixed 3D animation, modeling and live footage in a 3D video game program to create this marvelous voyage of man and beast. Friend or foe?”

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is the band’s 24th album and a double LP. It is their second album of thrash metal, following 2019’s Infest the Rats’ Nest.

“When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental,” says the band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie. “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up on but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens.’ And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

The ever prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released five albums in 2022: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes.

“We worked on it the same way we started our Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava album last year,” says Mackenzie of the process behind PetroDragonic Apocalypse. “We wrote a song a day, and we came into the practice space with no riffs, no tunes, no ideas, and started from scratch. And we jammed, and recorded everything, and pieced the songs together from that. I’d sketched out the story the songs would tell, and I’d portioned it out into seven song titles, with a short paragraph of what would happen in the song. I guess we kind of made the record backwards.”

Of the fantasy themes on the record, Mackenzie says: “We wanted to start the story in the real world, and then send it to hell. It’s about humankind and it’s about planet Earth but it’s also about witches and dragons and shit.”

Of the band’s future, the musician adds: “I’m not a tortured artist, I’m more of a mad professor. And after a bunch of records crafted out of jams, we’re very much ready to make records in the old-fashioned way of writing the songs before we enter the studio, once these ones are done.”

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Tracklist:

1. Motor Spirit - 8:33

2. Supercell - 5:06

3. Converge - 6:16

4. Witchcraft - 5:04

5. Gila Monster - 4:36

6. Dragon - 9:45

7. Flamethrower - 9:21

8. Dawn of Eternal Night feat. Leah Senior (Audiobook, VINYL EXCLUSIVE) - 14:22

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:

Sun. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Thu. June 1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 2 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 3 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 4 - Grundy County, TB @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET

Sat. July 22 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor In The Grass Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Sat. Aug. 12 - Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - Verbier, CH @ Palp Festival

Tue. Aug. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 16 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

Thu. Aug. 17 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

Sat. Aug. 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Mon. Aug. 21 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Tue. Aug. 22 - Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica

Thu. Aug. 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor De El Poble Espanyol

Sat. Aug. 26 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Aug. 27 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Tue. Aug. 29 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. Aug. 30 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Thu. Aug. 31 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

Sun. Sep. 3 - Sixpenny Handley, GB @ End Of The Road Festival

