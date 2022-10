News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release New Album, Announce Tour Laminated Denim Out Now via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new album, Laminated Denim, today via KGLW. They have also announced a U.K./European tour. Stream the new album and view a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Last week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava. Their next album, Changes, will be out on October 28.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold):

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple * SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem * SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater * SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 28 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s * SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation - Stubb’s $ SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Sat. Dec. 10 - St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore @

Thu. Dec. 29 - Tauranga, NZ @ Wharepai Domain

Sat. Dec. 31 - Wanaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

Wed. Jan. 4 - Auckland, NZ @ The Matakana Country Park

Fri. Jan. 6 - New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

Thu. Mar. 2 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

Fri. Mar. 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder

Sat. Mar. 4 - Tilburg, NE @ 013

Mon. Mar. 6 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Tue. Mar. 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

Wed. Mar. 8 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

Thu. Mar. 9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

Sat. Mar. 11 - Warsaw, PL @ Progesja

Sun. Mar. 12 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

Mon. Mar. 13 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Wed. Mar. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. Mar. 16 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

Fri. Mar. 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Mar. 18 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Mon. Mar. 20 - Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale

Wed. Mar. 22 - London,UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 23 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu. Mar. 30 - Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

Thu. Apr. 6 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli

Fri. Apr. 7 - Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

* w/ Leah Senior

% w/ black midi, Leah Senior

$ w/ Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

@ w/ Stella Donnelly, CIVIC

