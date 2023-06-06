News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video For 10-Minute New Song “Dragon” PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Due Out June 16 via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing an elaborately titled new album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, on June 16 via KGLW. Now they have shared its second single, the 10-minute long “Dragon,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Drummer Michael Cavanagh had this to say about the single in a press release: “Ahh my sweet baby ‘Dragon’ is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up Sammy!”

Jason Galea directed the song’s video and had this to say: “Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute ‘Dragon.’ I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band. The animation was created using Cinema 4D and processed through After Effects and a Tachyons circuit bent video unit.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Gila Monster,” via a music video.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is the band’s 24th album and a double LP. It is their second album of thrash metal, following 2019’s Infest the Rats’ Nest.

“When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental,” said the band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie in a previous press release. “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up on but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens.’ And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

The ever prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released five albums in 2022: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes.

“We worked on it the same way we started our Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava album last year,” said Mackenzie of the process behind PetroDragonic Apocalypse. “We wrote a song a day, and we came into the practice space with no riffs, no tunes, no ideas, and started from scratch. And we jammed, and recorded everything, and pieced the songs together from that. I’d sketched out the story the songs would tell, and I’d portioned it out into seven song titles, with a short paragraph of what would happen in the song. I guess we kind of made the record backwards.”

Of the fantasy themes on the record, Mackenzie said: “We wanted to start the story in the real world, and then send it to hell. It’s about humankind and it’s about planet Earth but it’s also about witches and dragons and shit.”

Of the band’s future, the musician added: “I’m not a tortured artist, I’m more of a mad professor. And after a bunch of records crafted out of jams, we’re very much ready to make records in the old-fashioned way of writing the songs before we enter the studio, once these ones are done.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:

Wed. June 7 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - EARLY SHOW

Thu. June 8 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - LATE SHOW - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Mon. June 12 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Tue. June 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

Fri. June 16 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl - 3 HOUR MARATHON SET

Sat. July 22 - Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor In The Grass Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Sat. Aug. 12 - Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - Verbier, CH @ Palp Festival

Tue. Aug. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 16 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

Thu. Aug. 17 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

Sat. Aug. 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Mon. Aug. 21 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Tue. Aug. 22 - Padua, IT @ Parco Della Musica

Thu. Aug. 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor De El Poble Espanyol

Sat. Aug. 26 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Aug. 27 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Tue. Aug. 29 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. Aug. 30 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Thu. Aug. 31 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

Sun. Sep. 3 - Sixpenny Handley, GB @ End Of The Road Festival

