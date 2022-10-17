 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video For New Single “Hate Dancin’” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 17th, 2022  
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video For New Single “Hate Dancin’”

Changes Due Out October 28 via KGLW

Oct 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jason Galea
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a video for their new single, “Hate Dancin’.” It will be featured on their forthcoming album, Changes, which will be out on October 28 via KGLW. View the John Angus Stewart-directed video below.

Earlier this month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the albums Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



