King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video For New Single “Hate Dancin’”
Changes Due Out October 28 via KGLW
Oct 17, 2022
Photography by Jason Galea
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a video for their new single, “Hate Dancin’.” It will be featured on their forthcoming album, Changes, which will be out on October 28 via KGLW. View the John Angus Stewart-directed video below.
Earlier this month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the albums Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Katy Rea Shares New Single “Happiness” (News) — Katy Rea
- Brijean on the “Angelo” EP and Processing Grief (Interview) — Brijean
- LADY SLOTH Shares New Single “Head Game” (News) — LADY SLOTH
- Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022 (Review) — Lizzo, Latto
- Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022 (Review) — Carly Rae Jepsen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.