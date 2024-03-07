News

King Hannah Announces New Album “Big Swimmer” Featuring Sharon Van Etten And Share Title Track And Video

Photography by Katie Silvester



Liverpool duo King Hannah (Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle) are back with their sophomore album, Big Swimmer out May 31st on City Slang.

Produced by Ali Chant (known for his work with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, and Perfume Genius), the album draws inspiration from the band’s extensive touring experiences across the US, including supporting acts like Kurt Vile and Thurston Moore.

The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s stunning title track, also titled “Big Swimmer,” featuring special guest vocals from Sharon Van Etten. The collaboration stemmed from Van Etten’s public appreciation for the band’s debut single “Crème Brûlée.”

The song opens with a duet between Van Etten and Merrick, their voices blending as they explore the song’s powerful message: life is what you make it. The track transitions into a warm, rich soundscape reminiscent of 70s American folk rock, balancing darkness and light before carrying home the album’s core message: “never stop swimming.”

Vocalist Hannah Merrick says of the song –

“I remember sitting at my desk and the song just came pouring out and the big swimmer metaphor instantly felt right; to never give up on whatever it is you’re swimming hard towards. But I like that it questions the listener too, that whenever you’re faced with something challenging, do you carry on swimming or do you jump out and grab our towel? There’s no right answer, but it feels empowering and necessary for the record.”



King Hannah - Big Swimmer Tour (2024)

May 15 - 18 - The Great Escape: Brighton (UK)

August 30 - End of the Road: Dorset (UK)

September 5 - Lido: Berlin (DE)

September 9 - Paradiso: Amsterdam (NL)

September 12 - La Maroquinerie: Paris (FR)

September 13 - AB Club: Brussels (BE)

September 25 - Rich Mix: London (UK)

Big Swimmer Track-Listing

1. Big Swimmer *

2. New York, Let’s Do Nothing

3. The Mattress

4. Milk Boy (I Love You)

5. Suddenly, Your Hand

6. Somewhere Near El Paso

7. Lily Pad

8. Davey Says

9. Scully

10. This Wasn’t Intentional *

