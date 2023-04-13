News

King Krule Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Seaforth” Space Heavy Due Out June 9 via Matador

Photography by Frank Lebon



King Krule (aka British musician Archy Marshall) has announced a new album, Space Heavy, and shared its first single, “Seaforth,” via a music video. Space Heavy will be out June 9 via Matador. Jocelyn Anquetil directed the “Seaforth” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Marshall wrote the album from 2020 to 2022, often while commuting between his two homes in London and Liverpool.

A press release says that Marshall thus “found himself fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’—the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Once Marshall had written the songs, he worked with frequent collaborator and producer Dilip Harris, as well as his long-time bandmates—Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist), George Bass (drummer), James Wilson (bass guitarist), and Jack Towell (guitarist)—to develop the music and record the album.

Space Heavy is the followup to 2020’s Man Alive! and 2021’s live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down.

Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The OOZ.

Space Heavy Tracklist:

1. Flimsier

2. Pink Shell

3. Seaforth

4. That Is My Life, That Is Yours

5. Tortoise Of Independency

6. Empty Stomach Space Cadet

7. Flimsy

8. Hamburgerphobia

9. From The Swamp

10. Seagirl

11. Our Vacuum

12. Space Heavy

13. When Vanishing

14. If Only It Was Warmth

15. Wednesday Overcast

