King Krule Shares New Song “Flimsier” Space Heavy Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Frank Lebon



King Krule (aka British musician Archy Marshall) is releasing a new album, Space Heavy, this Friday via Matador. Now he has shared its third single, album opener “Flimsier.” Listen below, followed by King Krule’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously King Krule shared Space Heavy’s first single, “Seaforth,” via a music video. Then he shared its second single, “If Only It Was Warmth,” via a self-directed music video.

Marshall wrote the album from 2020 to 2022, often while commuting between his two homes in London and Liverpool.

A previous press release said that Marshall thus “found himself fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’—the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Once Marshall had written the songs, he worked with frequent collaborator and producer Dilip Harris, as well as his long-time bandmates—Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist), George Bass (drummer), James Wilson (bass guitarist), and Jack Towell (guitarist)—to develop the music and record the album.

Space Heavy is the followup to 2020’s Man Alive! and 2021’s live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down.

Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The OOZ.

King Krule Tour Dates:

North America:



7/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Musical Festival

7/23 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

7/25 - Toronto, ON CAN @ History

7/26 - Montreal, QC, CAN @ Corona Theatre (SOLD OUT)

7/28 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

7/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

7/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (SOLD OUT)

8/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (SOLD OUT)

8/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/12 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

9/18 - Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

9/20 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

9/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)



Europe:



10/4 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia (SOLD OUT)

10/6 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

10/7 - Manchester, UK @ Academy (SOLD OUT)

10/9 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)

10/10 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo

10/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

10/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

10/18 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

10/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB

10/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega (SOLD OUT)

10/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

10/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

10/28 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City

10/30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

10/31 - Liubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska

11/1 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture

11/3 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

11/4 - Turin, Italy @ Club to Club Festival

11/6 - Paris, France @ Trianon (SOLD OUT)

11/7 - Paris, France @ Trianon

