King Krule Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “If Only It Was Warmth”
Space Heavy Due Out June 9 via Matador
May 18, 2023
Photography by Reuben Bastienne-Lewis
King Krule (aka British musician Archy Marshall) is releasing a new album, Space Heavy, on June 9 via Matador. Now he has shared its second single, “If Only It Was Warmth,” via a music video directed by Marshall. He’s also announced some new tour dates. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously King Krule shared Space Heavy’s first single, “Seaforth,” via a music video.
Marshall wrote the album from 2020 to 2022, often while commuting between his two homes in London and Liverpool.
A previous press release said that Marshall thus “found himself fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’—the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”
Once Marshall had written the songs, he worked with frequent collaborator and producer Dilip Harris, as well as his long-time bandmates—Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist), George Bass (drummer), James Wilson (bass guitarist), and Jack Towell (guitarist)—to develop the music and record the album.
Space Heavy is the followup to 2020’s Man Alive! and 2021’s live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down.
Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on his 2017 album The OOZ.
King Krule Tour Dates:
North America:
7/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Musical Festival
7/23 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
7/25 - Toronto, ON CAN @ History
7/26 - Montreal, QC, CAN @ Corona Theatre (SOLD OUT)
7/28 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
7/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)
7/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (SOLD OUT)
8/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (SOLD OUT)
8/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
9/9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
9/11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
9/12 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
9/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
9/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
9/18 - Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theatre
9/19 - Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Vogue Theatre
9/20 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
9/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
9/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
9/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)
Europe:
10/4 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia (SOLD OUT)
10/6 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
10/7 - Manchester, UK @ Academy (SOLD OUT)
10/9 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)
10/10 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
10/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
10/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
10/18 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
10/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB
10/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega (SOLD OUT)
10/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
10/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
10/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
10/28 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City
10/30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub
10/31 - Liubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska
11/1 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
11/3 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
11/4 - Turin, Italy @ Club to Club Festival
11/6 - Paris, France @ Trianon (SOLD OUT)
11/7 - Paris, France @ Trianon
