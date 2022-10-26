News

King Tuff Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For Lead Single “Smalltown Stardust” Smalltown Stardust Due Out January 27, 2023 via Sub Pop

Photography by Wyndham Garnett



King Tuff (aka Kyle Thomas) has announced the release of a new album, Smalltown Stardust, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Sub Pop. Thomas has also announced a 2023 North American tour in support of the album in addition to sharing a video for the album’s lead single and title track, “Smalltown Stardust.” View the Nicola and Juliana Giraffe-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

Smalltown Stardust was co-produced by SASAMI and is described in a press release by Thomas as “an album about love and nature and youth.

Thomas adds: “The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont. I knew it was something I had to do in order to actually pursue a career as a musician, but I loved my life there, and I cried and cried the day I left on a Greyhound bus for L.A. in 2011. In some alternate dimension there’s a version of me still living there, still hanging on the stoop, drawing pictures in the coffee shop, walking the railroad tracks that run along the river… but alas, in this here dimension, I’m nothing but a townie without a town! ‘Smalltown Stardust’ is a song about keeping that little place and all its strange magic with me wherever I go. It’s a portal that I can access when I need inspiration, or when the city feels too big and hot and I need to mentally escape into some dark woods. It’s a place I found myself going to often in the last few years while I was writing this record, stuck in scorched and crispy ol’ Los Angeles, so it felt fitting as an album title as well as the first song to release into the world. Enjoy!”

Thomas’ previous album, The Other, came out in 2018.

Smalltown Stardust Tracklist:

1. Love Letters To Plants

2. How I Love

3. A Meditation

4. Portrait of God

5. Smalltown Stardust

6. Pebbles in a Stream

7. Tell Me

8. Rock River

9. The Bandits of Blue Sky

10. Always Find Me

11. The Wheel

King Tuff 2023 Tour Dates:

March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

March 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

March 6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

March 7 Vancouver, BC @ The Wise

March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 11 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

March 21 Washington, DC @ DC9

March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

March 29 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club

April 3 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 6 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

