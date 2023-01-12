News

King Tuff Shares New Song “Tell Me” (Feat. SASAMI) Smalltown Stardust Due Out January 27 via Sub Pop

Photography by Wyndham Garnett



King Tuff (aka Kyle Thomas) is releasing a new album, Smalltown Stardust, on January 27 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared another song from it, “Tell Me.” The song features backing vocals from SASAMI, who also co-produced the album. Listen below, followed by King Tuff’s upcoming tour dates.

“Almost every song in the world is about love, yet somehow there’s still not enough love songs,” says Thomas in a press release. “And if you took all the love songs in the world and added them to all the love songs that haven’t been written yet, well, there still wouldn’t be enough. There’s always room for more love and there’s always room for more love songs. Love is an endless well, you can do love songs about people, nature, passion, frustration, animals, joy, madness. Most of my songs are love songs, and I like it that way. But I’m still not satisfied! I want more! I want more love! And I want you to have more love! So here’s ‘Tell Me,’ a love song.”

When the album was announced, King Tuff shared its title track, “Smalltown Stardust.” That was followed by the second single, “Portrait of God.” In a previous press release Thomas described Smalltown Stardust as “an album about love and nature and youth.”

Thomas added: “The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont. I knew it was something I had to do in order to actually pursue a career as a musician, but I loved my life there, and I cried and cried the day I left on a Greyhound bus for L.A. in 2011. In some alternate dimension there’s a version of me still living there, still hanging on the stoop, drawing pictures in the coffee shop, walking the railroad tracks that run along the river… but alas, in this here dimension, I’m nothing but a townie without a town! ‘Smalltown Stardust’ is a song about keeping that little place and all its strange magic with me wherever I go. It’s a portal that I can access when I need inspiration, or when the city feels too big and hot and I need to mentally escape into some dark woods. It’s a place I found myself going to often in the last few years while I was writing this record, stuck in scorched and crispy ol’ Los Angeles, so it felt fitting as an album title as well as the first song to release into the world. Enjoy!”

Thomas’ previous album, The Other, came out in 2018.

King Tuff 2023 Tour Dates:

March 1 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

March 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

March 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

March 6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

March 7 Vancouver, BC @ The Wise

March 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 11 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

March 15 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

March 17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 18 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 19 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

March 21 Washington, DC @ DC9

March 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

March 23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

March 25 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

March 28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

March 29 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 31 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

April 1 Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club

April 3 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

April 5 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 6 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

April 7 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

