Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
King Tuff Shares Video For New Single “Portrait of God”

Smalltown Stardust Due Out January 27, 2023 via Sub Pop

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wyndham Garnett
King Tuff (aka Kyle Thomas) has shared a video for his new single, “Portrait of God.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Smalltown Stardust, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Sub Pop. View the video, directed by Nicola and Juliana Giraffe, below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “If you were to ask me what my religion is I would say three things: Music, Art, and Nature. Those are the things I’ve dedicated my life to and which bring me the purest of joy. Often when I’m making art or music I feel something guiding me- call it god, call it Magic, call it Jim…whatever it is, it makes me happy! My god is probably something totally different than yours, and that’s a beautiful thing! I was thinking about that one day, so I wrote this song. What does your god look like? Is it a frog sitting atop a mushroom? A fifteen headed cobra? A swirling vortex? Old white guy with a long white beard is the only wrong answer!”

Smalltown Stardust was co-produced by SASAMI and is described in a press release by Thomas as “an album about love and nature and youth.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Thomas shared the title track, “Smalltown Stardust.”

Thomas’ previous album, The Other, came out in 2018.

