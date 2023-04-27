News

Kirin J Callinan Shares AI-Assisted Video for New Song “ANÆMIC ADONIS (you made me a promise)” If I Could Sing Due Out June 23 via Worse Records





Australian experimental musician Kirin J Callinan is releasing a new album, If I Could Sing, on June 23 via Worse Records (previously he was signed to Terrible Records). Now he has shared another song from it, “ANÆMIC ADONIS (you made me a promise),” via an AI-assisted music video that features Callinan’s face put into classic boxing and bodybuilder films, such as the Rocky series. Watch it below.

Previously Callinan shared the album’s first single, “Young Drunk Driver,” via an amusing music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Callinan’s last album was 2019’s covers album, Return to Center, released via Terrible Records. Read our interview with Callinan on Return to Center.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Callinan.

His last album of originals was 2017’s Bravado.

Check out our 2017 interview with Kirin J Callinan on Bravado and the accompanying photo-shoot we did with him as he was getting a shave and a haircut at a Washington DC barbershop.

