 Kirin J Callinan Shares Video for New Song “Young Drunk Driver” (Feat. Hubert Lenoir) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 24th, 2023  
Subscribe

Kirin J Callinan Shares Video for New Song “Young Drunk Driver” (Feat. Hubert Lenoir)

If I Could Sing Due Out Later This Year

Feb 24, 2023 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Australian experimental musician Kirin J Callinan has shared a new song, “Young Drunk Driver,” via an amusing music video. Callinan is releasing a new album, If I Could Sing, which he says will be “out sometime in the southern winter of 2023.” The song features Hubert Lenoir and Ollie Birt directed the video. Watch it below.

Callinan’s last album was 2019’s covers album, Return to Center, released via Terrible Records. Read our interview with Callinan on Return to Center.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Callinan.

His last album of originals was 2017’s Bravado.

Check out our 2017 interview with Kirin J Callinan on Bravado and the accompanying photo-shoot we did with him as he was getting a shave and a haircut at a Washington DC barbershop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent