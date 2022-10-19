News

Koleżanka Shares Video For New Single “Canals of Our City” Out Now via Bar/None

Photography by Mar Marek



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) has shared a self-directed video for their new single “Canals of Our City.” View below.

Moore states in a press release: “This is a song inspired by a memory. It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way.”

Moore’s latest album, Place Is, came out in 2020 via Bar/None

