Wednesday, October 19th, 2022  
Koleżanka Shares Video For New Single “Canals of Our City”

Out Now via Bar/None

Oct 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mar Marek
Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) has shared a self-directed video for their new single “Canals of Our City.” View below.

Moore states in a press release: “This is a song inspired by a memory. It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way.”

Moore’s latest album, Place Is, came out in 2020 via Bar/None

There are no comments for this entry yet.

