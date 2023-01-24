News

koleżanka Shares Video for New Song “Cheers!” Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes Due Out February 17 via Bar/None

Photography by Mateo Ruiz Gonazlez



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes, on February 17 via Bar/None. Now she has shared its newest single, “Cheers!,” via a music video. Moore co-directed the video with Michael Madrid. Watch it below.

Moore had this to say about “Cheers!” in a press release: “This song is about the exhausting and annihilating loop of SA, in its unfortunate repetition and also the way you become stuck after trauma. When we were mixing this song, Jonathan Schenke suggested removing the middle distorted guitar and hocket vocal part to create a better flow. He was right and I contemplated it, but I realized I wanted this song to feel uncomfortable. Each movement of this song is very intentional, I hope it says what I needed it to say.”

In October, Moore shared the single “Canals of Our City,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Slapstick,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes was produced by Moore and Ark Calkins. Moore’s last album, Place Is, came out in 2020 via Bar/None

