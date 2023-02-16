News

koleżanka Shares Video for New Song “City Summer Sweat” Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes Due Out Tomorrow via Bar/None

Photography by Mateo Ruiz Gonazlez



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) is releasing a new album, Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes, tomorrow via Bar/None. Now she has shared the album’s final pre-release single, “City Summer Sweat,” via a computer animated music video. Mitch Myers directed the video. Watch it below.

Moore had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song was inspired by a conversation I had with a friend late one summer night on a fire escape regarding Jacques Derrida’s ‘différance’ and how much, or little, is conveyed through language. I thought it might be fun to call and respond between English and Polish, considering.

“Similarly to sign vs signer, the song is about the way a body and a person is perceived by self vs others. In the summer I feel most vulnerable to this perception, as the exposed physicality of my body suggests a kind of femininity I wish not to convey. I feel like gender and generally the relatability between all beings with bodies having to be perceived by others can operate similarly in that their conveyance can only be derived by deference—I am B because I am not A, and any intricacies of self-perception are reduced or misconstrued in other’s perceiving.

“Instrumentally, this song was entirely an accident. I was under a spell of hyper-productivity, writing songs every day just to see what would happen. I was feeling flustered about a song i had been working on for weeks, so I turned on the omnichord and make what felt like a parody of a song to try to take myself less seriously. I was actively trying to stretch myself in my vocal work, and thought it would be so fun for the end to feel theatrical and exaggerated.”

In October, Moore shared the single “Canals of Our City,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Slapstick,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by “Cheers!,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes was produced by Moore and Ark Calkins. Moore’s last album, Place Is, came out in 2020 via Bar/None

