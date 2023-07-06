Kristin Hersh Shares Video for New Song “Ms Haha”
Clear Pond Road Due Out September 8 via Fire
Jul 06, 2023
Photography by Pete Mellekas
Throwing Muses’ frontwoman Kristin Hersh has just shared a music video for her new song, “Ms Haha,” which is the second release from her upcoming solo album, Clear Pond Road. This LP, which was self-produced at Stable Sound Studio, is due out September 8 via Fire. The music video was directed by Jonny Sanders. Watch it below followed by Clear Pond Road’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.
Of “Ms Haha,” Hersh says in a press release: “Mr. Bones is my man and Ms Haha is me, ripped off from a Truman Capote story. So heavy. Love is goofy gravity.”
The music video mirrors her themes, featuring manipulated, distorted visuals of Gersh on guitar with different elements. Of its making, Sanders says: “Kristin lives in New Orleans and I live in London so we had to work out a way of her shooting a performance and me reinterpreting that. After speaking with her about her recording process and how audio can be revamped and effected, I wanted to use some of those techniques but in a visual way. I took her footage and re-filmed it all using a projector onto various textures and, more interestingly, a technique called ‘Pepper’s Ghost’ from the mid 19th century. The film is reflected in a 45-degree transparent screen to produce an almost holographic effect, giving it 3D space and distortion. This was placed inside glass objects to further manipulate the image.”
Clear Pond Road is a stripped down look into intimate moments of Hersh’s life. It pays homage to all the little pieces that make up the concept of living. Of the LP, Hersh says: “Some records demand to be made. And you know this is the case when the songs function as systems in a body. I octavized an acoustic baritone as the skeleton, cellos are the lungs, a Nashville-strung Collings and glockenspiel were the fingertips feeling around in this weird-ass dark space, and drums are always your heart, of course…but the vocals are a strange narrator here. A narrator lost in the story, of all things, more like eyes.”
Clear Pond Road Tracklist:
1. Bewitched Reruns
2. Ms Haha
3. Dandelion
4. Constance Street
5. Thank You, Corner Blight
6. St. Valentine’s Day Massacre
7. Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire
8. Eyeshine
9. Palmetto
10. Tunnels
Kristin Hersh Tour Dates:
September 27—Exeter, UK—The Phoenix Arts Centre
September 29—Ramsgate, UK—St George’s Church
September 30—Oxford, UK—Florence Park Community Centre
October 1—Liverpool, UK—Philharmonic
October 3—Bristol, UK—Strange Brew
October 4—Cardiff, UK—Acapella Club
October 5—Reading, UK—South Street Arts Centre
October 6—Cambridge, UK—Storey’s Field
October 8—Norwich, UK—Arts Centre
October 9—Nottingham, UK—Metronome
October 11—Leeds, UK—Mill Hill Chapel
October 12—Manchester, UK—St Michael’s Ancoats
October 14—Glasgow, UK—Mono
October 15—Edinburgh, UK—Summerhall (Dissection Room)
October 17—Newcastle, UK—Cluny
October 18—Hebden Bridge, UK—Trades Club
October 19—Kilkenny, Ireland—Cleere’s
October 20—Galway, Ireland—Roisin Dubh
October 21—Dublin, Ireland—Pavilion Theatre
October 22—Bangor, UK—The Court House
October 23—Dundalk, Ireland—The Spirit Store
October 24—Kendal, UK—The Old Brewery
October 25—Leek, UK—Foxlowe Arts Centre
October 26—Birmingham, UK—Hare And Hounds
October 28—London, UK—St John at Bethnal Green
October 29—Brighton, UK—Komedia
November 2—Brisbane, Australia—Black Bear Lodge
November 3—Canberra, Australia—Smith’s Alternative
November 5—St Kilda, Australia—Nemo Music Hall
November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Social Club
November 9—Newton, Australia—Vanguard
November 10—Katoomba, Australia—Baroque Room Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
