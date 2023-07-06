News

All





Kristin Hersh Shares Video for New Song “Ms Haha” Clear Pond Road Due Out September 8 via Fire

Photography by Pete Mellekas



Throwing Muses’ frontwoman Kristin Hersh has just shared a music video for her new song, “Ms Haha,” which is the second release from her upcoming solo album, Clear Pond Road. This LP, which was self-produced at Stable Sound Studio, is due out September 8 via Fire. The music video was directed by Jonny Sanders. Watch it below followed by Clear Pond Road’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.



Of “Ms Haha,” Hersh says in a press release: “Mr. Bones is my man and Ms Haha is me, ripped off from a Truman Capote story. So heavy. Love is goofy gravity.”



The music video mirrors her themes, featuring manipulated, distorted visuals of Gersh on guitar with different elements. Of its making, Sanders says: “Kristin lives in New Orleans and I live in London so we had to work out a way of her shooting a performance and me reinterpreting that. After speaking with her about her recording process and how audio can be revamped and effected, I wanted to use some of those techniques but in a visual way. I took her footage and re-filmed it all using a projector onto various textures and, more interestingly, a technique called ‘Pepper’s Ghost’ from the mid 19th century. The film is reflected in a 45-degree transparent screen to produce an almost holographic effect, giving it 3D space and distortion. This was placed inside glass objects to further manipulate the image.”



Clear Pond Road is a stripped down look into intimate moments of Hersh’s life. It pays homage to all the little pieces that make up the concept of living. Of the LP, Hersh says: “Some records demand to be made. And you know this is the case when the songs function as systems in a body. I octavized an acoustic baritone as the skeleton, cellos are the lungs, a Nashville-strung Collings and glockenspiel were the fingertips feeling around in this weird-ass dark space, and drums are always your heart, of course…but the vocals are a strange narrator here. A narrator lost in the story, of all things, more like eyes.”

Clear Pond Road Tracklist:

1. Bewitched Reruns

2. Ms Haha

3. Dandelion

4. Constance Street

5. Thank You, Corner Blight

6. St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

7. Reflections on the Motive Power of Fire

8. Eyeshine

9. Palmetto

10. Tunnels



Kristin Hersh Tour Dates:

September 27—Exeter, UK—The Phoenix Arts Centre

September 29—Ramsgate, UK—St George’s Church

September 30—Oxford, UK—Florence Park Community Centre

October 1—Liverpool, UK—Philharmonic

October 3—Bristol, UK—Strange Brew

October 4—Cardiff, UK—Acapella Club

October 5—Reading, UK—South Street Arts Centre

October 6—Cambridge, UK—Storey’s Field

October 8—Norwich, UK—Arts Centre

October 9—Nottingham, UK—Metronome

October 11—Leeds, UK—Mill Hill Chapel

October 12—Manchester, UK—St Michael’s Ancoats

October 14—Glasgow, UK—Mono

October 15—Edinburgh, UK—Summerhall (Dissection Room)

October 17—Newcastle, UK—Cluny

October 18—Hebden Bridge, UK—Trades Club

October 19—Kilkenny, Ireland—Cleere’s

October 20—Galway, Ireland—Roisin Dubh

October 21—Dublin, Ireland—Pavilion Theatre

October 22—Bangor, UK—The Court House

October 23—Dundalk, Ireland—The Spirit Store

October 24—Kendal, UK—The Old Brewery

October 25—Leek, UK—Foxlowe Arts Centre

October 26—Birmingham, UK—Hare And Hounds

October 28—London, UK—St John at Bethnal Green

October 29—Brighton, UK—Komedia

November 2—Brisbane, Australia—Black Bear Lodge

November 3—Canberra, Australia—Smith’s Alternative

November 5—St Kilda, Australia—Nemo Music Hall

November 8—Melbourne, Australia—Northcote Social Club

November 9—Newton, Australia—Vanguard

November 10—Katoomba, Australia—Baroque Room Support Under the Radar on Patreon.