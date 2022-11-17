 Kurt Uenala Announces Collaborative EP With Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Shares New Song “G.O.D.” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Kurt Uenala Announces Collaborative EP With Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Shares New Song “G.O.D.”

Manuscript EP Due Out December 16 via hfn

Nov 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Einar Snorri
Bookmark and Share


Kurt Uenala has announced the release of a new collaborative EP with Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode. The EP, entitled Manuscript, will be out on December 16 via hfn. Uenala has also shared a new song from the EP, “G.O.D.” Listen to it and view the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.

The EP was recorded remotely between Uenala and Gahan. “I always wondered what he was writing in the notebook,” Uenala says of Gahan in a press release, “but I never pried. During one of our check-ins I eventually asked what he was scribbling down when he was off in some corner, or standing on his own, next to a studio window.”

Gahan adds: “I’m not sure why, or when, exactly, I wrote these short pieces. I knew they were never to be songs. I do know that they were written when I was alone. Sometimes in a hotel room. Where? I can’t recall. Sometimes standing by the ocean, or walking the beach in winter. Sometimes on the empty streets of New York City, during the lockdown. Always whilst feeling the beauty, power, and loneliness of a world beyond me.”

Depeche Mode’s forthcoming album, Memento Mori, will be out in Spring 2023.

Manuscript Tracklist:

1. Cracks Are Showing
2. Longing
3. Get Out
4. G.O.D.
5. I Think Not

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent