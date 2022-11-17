News

All





Kurt Uenala Announces Collaborative EP With Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Shares New Song “G.O.D.” Manuscript EP Due Out December 16 via hfn

Photography by Einar Snorri



Kurt Uenala has announced the release of a new collaborative EP with Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode. The EP, entitled Manuscript, will be out on December 16 via hfn. Uenala has also shared a new song from the EP, “G.O.D.” Listen to it and view the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.

The EP was recorded remotely between Uenala and Gahan. “I always wondered what he was writing in the notebook,” Uenala says of Gahan in a press release, “but I never pried. During one of our check-ins I eventually asked what he was scribbling down when he was off in some corner, or standing on his own, next to a studio window.”

Gahan adds: “I’m not sure why, or when, exactly, I wrote these short pieces. I knew they were never to be songs. I do know that they were written when I was alone. Sometimes in a hotel room. Where? I can’t recall. Sometimes standing by the ocean, or walking the beach in winter. Sometimes on the empty streets of New York City, during the lockdown. Always whilst feeling the beauty, power, and loneliness of a world beyond me.”

Depeche Mode’s forthcoming album, Memento Mori, will be out in Spring 2023.

Manuscript Tracklist:

1. Cracks Are Showing

2. Longing

3. Get Out

4. G.O.D.

5. I Think Not

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.