 Kurt Vile Performs “Hey Like a Child” on “Seth Meyers” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Kurt Vile Performs “Hey Like a Child” on “Seth Meyers”

(watch my moves) Out Now via Verve

Nov 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Kurt Vile made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he performed “Hey Like a Child” from his newest album (watch my moves). View below.

(watch my moves) came out this past April on Verve. Read our interview with Vile on the album here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent