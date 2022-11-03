Kurt Vile Performs “Hey Like a Child” on “Seth Meyers”
(watch my moves) Out Now via Verve
Nov 03, 2022
Photography by Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Last night, Kurt Vile made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he performed “Hey Like a Child” from his newest album (watch my moves). View below.
(watch my moves) came out this past April on Verve. Read our interview with Vile on the album here.
