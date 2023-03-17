LA Priest Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “It’s You”
Fase Luna Due Out May 5 via Domino
Mar 17, 2023
Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins
LA Priest (aka England’s Sam Eastgate) has announced a new album, Fase Luna, and shared its first single, “It’s You,” via a music video. Fase Luna is due out May 5 via Domino. Eoin Glaister directed the “It’s You” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
“It’s about a guy who falls in love with a sea mermaid or water spirit and has to choose between life on the land or the ocean,” says Eastgate about “It’s You” in a press release. “Some of it sounds like he’s on the edge of madness.”
Fase Luna was recorded in Mexico and the rainforests of Costa Rica.
Of the album as a whole, Eastgate says: “I want to give people a feeling that they’re free when they listen to it, it’s not bringing you back to reality, it’s escapism.”
It is the follow-up to 2020’s GENE. In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.
Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.
Fase Luna Tracklist:
1. On
2. Silent
3. It’s You
4. Misty
5. Star
6. Sail On
7. Neon
8. Ocean
9. No More
LA Priest Tour Dates:
September 25 – Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam, NL
September 26 – Berghain Kantine, Berlin, DE
September 27 – Hebebühne, Hamburg, DE
September 29 – Trix, Antwerp, BE
September 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, FR
October 2 – YES, Manchester, UK
October 3 – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK
October 4 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK
October 6 – Corsica Studios, London, UK
October 7 – Dareshack, Bristol, UK
