LA Priest Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “It’s You” Fase Luna Due Out May 5 via Domino

Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins



LA Priest (aka England’s Sam Eastgate) has announced a new album, Fase Luna, and shared its first single, “It’s You,” via a music video. Fase Luna is due out May 5 via Domino. Eoin Glaister directed the “It’s You” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

“It’s about a guy who falls in love with a sea mermaid or water spirit and has to choose between life on the land or the ocean,” says Eastgate about “It’s You” in a press release. “Some of it sounds like he’s on the edge of madness.”

Fase Luna was recorded in Mexico and the rainforests of Costa Rica.

Of the album as a whole, Eastgate says: “I want to give people a feeling that they’re free when they listen to it, it’s not bringing you back to reality, it’s escapism.”

It is the follow-up to 2020’s GENE. In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.

Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.

Fase Luna Tracklist:

1. On

2. Silent

3. It’s You

4. Misty

5. Star

6. Sail On

7. Neon

8. Ocean

9. No More

LA Priest Tour Dates:

September 25 – Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam, NL

September 26 – Berghain Kantine, Berlin, DE

September 27 – Hebebühne, Hamburg, DE

September 29 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

September 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, FR

October 2 – YES, Manchester, UK

October 3 – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

October 4 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK

October 6 – Corsica Studios, London, UK

October 7 – Dareshack, Bristol, UK

