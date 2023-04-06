News

LA Priest Shares New Song “Star” Fase Luna Due Out May 5 via Domino

Photography by Matilda Hill-Jenkins



LA Priest (aka England’s Sam Eastgate) is releasing a new album, Fase Luna, on May 5 via Domino. Now he has shared its second single, “Star.” Listen below.

Eastgate had this to say about the song in a press release: “While I was living in Mexico nothing seemed real and it made me think of people I missed. I walked on the streets at sunset and at night with a dog that I found there and made up this song.”

Previously LA Priest shared the album’s first single, “It’s You,” via a music video.

Fase Luna was recorded in Mexico and the rainforests of Costa Rica.

Of the album as a whole, Eastgate said in a previous press release: “I want to give people a feeling that they’re free when they listen to it, it’s not bringing you back to reality, it’s escapism.”

It is the follow-up to 2020’s GENE. In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.

Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.

LA Priest Tour Dates:

September 25 – Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam, NL

September 26 – Berghain Kantine, Berlin, DE

September 27 – Hebebühne, Hamburg, DE

September 29 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

September 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, FR

October 2 – YES, Manchester, UK

October 3 – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

October 4 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK

October 6 – Corsica Studios, London, UK

October 7 – Dareshack, Bristol, UK

