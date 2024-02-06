 Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Eindhoven! | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Spiritualized

Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Eindhoven!

Spiritualized announced as headliners for Fuzz Club Eindhoven 2024

Feb 06, 2024 By Dom Gourlay Photography by Juliette Larthe Web Exclusive
Fuzz Club Eindhoven returns in May after a four-year hiatus, and today they announced Spiritualized as headliners for their 2024 event. Billed as, “a celebration of all things fuzz, reverb and drone,” Fuzz Club 2024 will once again take place at the legendary Effenaar venue in Eindhoven over the weekend of 3rd and 4th May 2024.

Others announced today include Dublin’s Gilla Band, Chilean psychedelic trance outfit Föllakzoid and Canadian ensemble Elephant Stone alongside the previously announced likes of Night Beats, Crows and Helicon.

The full line-up is on the poster below,

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE

In the meantime, stream the official Fuzz Club 2024 playlist below.



