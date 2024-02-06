News

Spiritualized

Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Eindhoven! Spiritualized announced as headliners for Fuzz Club Eindhoven 2024

Photography by Juliette Larthe



Fuzz Club Eindhoven returns in May after a four-year hiatus, and today they announced Spiritualized as headliners for their 2024 event. Billed as, “a celebration of all things fuzz, reverb and drone,” Fuzz Club 2024 will once again take place at the legendary Effenaar venue in Eindhoven over the weekend of 3rd and 4th May 2024.

Others announced today include Dublin’s Gilla Band, Chilean psychedelic trance outfit Föllakzoid and Canadian ensemble Elephant Stone alongside the previously announced likes of Night Beats, Crows and Helicon.

The full line-up is on the poster below,

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE

In the meantime, stream the official Fuzz Club 2024 playlist below.

