Ladytron Announce Fall Tour Dates and Share New Remixes of “Destroy Everything You Touch” North American Shows This September and November

Photography by Wendy Redfern



Ladytron have announced some new North American tour dates and shared new remixes of their 2015 song, “Destroy Everything You Touch,” by DJ/producer Space Motion on Beatport. The remixes can be heard exclusively here and will be available on all streaming platforms on June 23. Check out the tour dates below.

“Destroy Everything You Touch,” originally released on Ladytron’s 2005 LP Witching Hour, has long been one of the band’s most popular songs. Space Motion’s remix of the song pushes boundaries, preserving the original essence of the song while adding hypnotic twists and techno with relentless energy.

Ladytron have been touring in support of the release of their seventh studio album, Time’s Arrow, which came out in January. Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.” Then Ladytron shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. “Misery Remember Me” also landed on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s third single, “Faces,” was also one of our Songs of the Week

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Read our review of Time’s Arrow.

The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Ladytron Tour Dates:

September:

20 NYC, Irving Plaza

22 Los Angeles, The Belasco

23 San Diego, CRSSD

November:

16 Austin, Mohawk

17 Dallas, Granada

18 Houston, Numbers

19 Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival

