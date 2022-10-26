 Ladytron Share Cinematic Video for “City of Angels” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 26th, 2022  
Ladytron Share Cinematic Video for “City of Angels”

Time’s Arrow Due Out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl

Oct 26, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Ladytron are releasing a new album, Time’s Arrow, on January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. Now they have shared a cinematic music video for the album’s previously shared first single, “City of Angels.” Manuel Nogueira wrote and directed the video, which the band are calling a short film, and it stars Bianca Comparato and Marina Dias. Watch it below.

Comparato, who is the star of the Netflix science fiction drama 3%, had this to say in a press release: “I’m such a fan of Ladytron—I was lucky enough to be in the music video…the whole experience was a dream come true.”

“City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release said “City of Angels” “inverts sensuous imagery into a vision of a near future collapse of cultural memory.” Ladytron’s Daniel Hunt added: “It’s about forgetting…how fragile it is…not about one particular place or other, but a merging of them.”

Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”

The Liverpool-formed band also features Helen Marnie, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Ladytron UK Tour Dates:

March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3
March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko

