Ladytron Share Cinematic Video for “City of Angels” Time’s Arrow Due Out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl





Ladytron are releasing a new album, Time’s Arrow, on January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. Now they have shared a cinematic music video for the album’s previously shared first single, “City of Angels.” Manuel Nogueira wrote and directed the video, which the band are calling a short film, and it stars Bianca Comparato and Marina Dias. Watch it below.

Comparato, who is the star of the Netflix science fiction drama 3%, had this to say in a press release: “I’m such a fan of Ladytron—I was lucky enough to be in the music video…the whole experience was a dream come true.”

“City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release said “City of Angels” “inverts sensuous imagery into a vision of a near future collapse of cultural memory.” Ladytron’s Daniel Hunt added: “It’s about forgetting…how fragile it is…not about one particular place or other, but a merging of them.”

Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”

The Liverpool-formed band also features Helen Marnie, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Ladytron UK Tour Dates:

March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3

March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko

