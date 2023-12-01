News

Ladytron Share New Christmas Song “All Over By Xmas” Time’s Arrow Out Now via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Wendy Redfern



Iconic electro-pop band Ladytron are not the first act you’d suspect would release a festive single and yet here they are with a brand new Christmas song, “All Over By Xmas.” We think it’s their first foray into holiday music. Listen below.

Ladytron released their seventh studio album, Time’s Arrow, back in January via Cooking Vinyl.

In June they shared new remixes of their 2015 song, “Destroy Everything You Touch,” by DJ/producer Space Motion on Beatport. “Destroy Everything You Touch,” originally released on Ladytron’s 2005 LP Witching Hour, has long been one of the band’s most popular songs, and has found new live yet again, being featured in Emerald Fennell’s new film, Saltburn.

Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.” Then Ladytron shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. “Misery Remember Me” also landed on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s third single, “Faces,” was also one of our Songs of the Week

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Read our review of Time’s Arrow.

The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

