Ladytron Share New Song “Faces” Time’s Arrow Due Out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Wendy Redfern



Ladytron are releasing a new album, Time’s Arrow, on January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. Now they have shared its third single, “Faces.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the song like so: “Over an echoing disco soundscape, ‘Faces’ with title taken from the Cassavetes film of the same name, evokes bittersweet longing and euphoric escape, with expansive synth heavy production recalling 1970s euro diva Amanda Lear.”

Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.” Then Ladytron have shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. “Misery Remember Me” also landed on our Songs of the Week list.

Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”

The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Ladytron Tour Dates:

U.K. Dates:

10th March,GLASGOW, SWG3

11th March, LIVERPOOL, Camp & Furnace

12th March, LONDON, Koko

U.S. Dates:

10th May, SEATTLE, The Neptune

11th May - PORTLAND, Wonder Ballroom

12th May - San Francisco, August Hall

