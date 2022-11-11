 Ladytron Share New Song “Misery Remember Me” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 11th, 2022  
Ladytron Share New Song “Misery Remember Me” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Time’s Arrow Due Out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl

Nov 11, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Wendy Redfern
Ladytron are releasing a new album, Time’s Arrow, on January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. Now they have shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. They have announced three West Coast shows for next May. Check out the song below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release says “Misery Remember Me” was “created as an ode to the human spirit against all odds.”

Ladytron’s singer Helen Marnie had this to say about the song: “We can try and try, but we’ll never escape who or what we are. And with that realization, we must embrace the now, but always allow ourselves to dream. ‘Misery Remember Me’ encapsulates this ethos.”

Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.”

Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”

The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Ladytron Tour Dates:

U.K. Dates:

10th March,GLASGOW, SWG3
11th March, LIVERPOOL, Camp & Furnace
12th March, LONDON, Koko

U.S. Dates:

10th May, SEATTLE, The Neptune
11th May - PORTLAND, Wonder Ballroom
12th May - San Francisco, August Hall

