Friday, January 20th, 2023  
Ladytron – Stream the New Album and Watch the Video for “Faces”

Time’s Arrow Out Now via Cooking Vinyl

Jan 20, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Wendy Redfern
Ladytron have released a new album, Time’s Arrow, today via Cooking Vinyl. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. They have also shared a video for the album’s third single “Faces.” Watch and listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“We must embrace the now, but always allow ourselves to dream,” says Ladytron’s Helen Marnie of the album, in a press release.

Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.” Then Ladytron shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. “Misery Remember Me” also landed on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s third single, “Faces,” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”

The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.

Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Ladytron Tour Dates:

U.K. Dates:

10th March - GLASGOW, SWG3
11th March - LIVERPOOL, Camp & Furnace
12th March - LONDON, Koko

U.S. Dates:

10th May - SEATTLE, The Neptune
11th May - PORTLAND, Wonder Ballroom
12th May - San Francisco, August Hall
13th May - Los Angeles, Brookside at The Rose Bowl

