Ladytron – Stream the New Album and Watch the Video for “Faces”
Time’s Arrow Out Now via Cooking Vinyl
Jan 20, 2023
Photography by Wendy Redfern
Ladytron have released a new album, Time’s Arrow, today via Cooking Vinyl. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. They have also shared a video for the album’s third single “Faces.” Watch and listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“We must embrace the now, but always allow ourselves to dream,” says Ladytron’s Helen Marnie of the album, in a press release.
Previously Ladytron shared Time’s Arrow’s first single, “City of Angels.” “City of Angels” is the album’s opening track and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a cinematic video for “City of Angels.” Then Ladytron shared its second single, “Misery Remember Me,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates. “Misery Remember Me” also landed on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s third single, “Faces,” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Time’s Arrow is the follow-up to 2019’s Ladytron. Since then the band have celebrated the 20th anniversary of their second album, 2002’s Light & Magic, and in 2021 the album’s “Seventeen” went viral again thanks to TikTok. In August we premiered a previously unreleased video for “Light & Magic.”
The Liverpool-formed band features Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo, and Reuben Wu.
Read our 2019 interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.
Read our First Issue Revisited interview with Ladytron on their debut album, 604, from our 20th Anniversary Issue.
Ladytron Tour Dates:
U.K. Dates:
10th March - GLASGOW, SWG3
11th March - LIVERPOOL, Camp & Furnace
12th March - LONDON, Koko
U.S. Dates:
10th May - SEATTLE, The Neptune
11th May - PORTLAND, Wonder Ballroom
12th May - San Francisco, August Hall
13th May - Los Angeles, Brookside at The Rose Bowl
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Ladytron – Stream the New Album and Watch the Video for “Faces” (News) — Ladytron
- Premiere: Kuni Shares New Single “Home To Me” (News) — Kuni
- Caroline Polachek Shares Remix of “Welcome to My Island” by Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel (News) — Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, The 1975, PVA
- Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Team Up for New Song (News) — Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, Diane Warren
- Premiere: Benjamin Dakota Rogers Shares New Single “Maggie” (News) — Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.