Lael Neale Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “I Am the River”
Star Eaters Delight Due Out April 21 via Sub Pop
Jan 31, 2023
Photography by Alexandra Cabral
Lael Neale has announced a new album, Star Eaters Delight, and shared its first single, “I Am the River,” via a self-directed music video. She has also announced some tour dates. Star Eaters Delight is due out April 21 via Sub Pop. Watch the “I Am the River” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Star Eaters Delight is the follow up to 2021’s Acquainted With Night, which was her debut for Sub Pop and was recorded in 2019. The new album was recorded after Neale moved from Los Angeles to her family’s farm in rural Virginia in April 2020.
“Acquainted with Night was a focusing inward amidst the loud and bright Los Angeles surrounding me. It was an attempt to create spaciousness and quiet reverie within. When I moved back to the farm, I found that the unbroken silences compelled me to break them with sound. This album is more external. It is a reaching back out to the world, wanting to feel connected, to wake up, to come together again,” explains Neale in a press release.
Guy Blakeslee produced the album with Neale.
Read our 2021 interview with Lael Neale.
Star Eaters Delight Tracklist:
1. I Am The River
2. If I Had No Wings
3. Faster Than The Medicine
4. In Verona
5. Must Be Tears
6. No Holds Barred
7. Return To Me Now
8. Lead Me Blind
Lael Neale Tour Dates:
US 2023:
Sat. Apr. 22- Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse
Mon. Apr. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space
Wed. Apr. 26 - Austin, TX - Chess Club
Sat. Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr
Wed. May 03 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong
Fri. May 05 - New York, NY - Public Records
Sat. May 06 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room
Sun. May 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin
UK/EU 2023:
Mon. May 15 - Manchester, UK - The Castle Hotel
Tue. May 16 - London, UK - The Lexington
Wed. May 17- Paris, FR - La Boule Noire
Thu. May 18 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
Fri. May 19 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (London Calling Fest)
Mon. May 22 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
Tue. May 23 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus
Wed. May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset
Thu. May 25 - Oslo, NO - Krosset
Fri. May 26 - Stockholm, SE - Nomad
Sat. May 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Oceanen
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Whitney Share New Song “For a While” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Whitney
- Lael Neale Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “I Am the River” (News) — Lael Neale
- Death Cab for Cutie Announce Acoustic Version of Latest Album, Share Cover of Low’s “The Plan” (News) — Death Cab for Cutie, Low
- Pixies Announce New U.S. Tour Dates; Franz Ferdinand and Bully to Support (News) — Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully
- The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “The Me Frequency” (News) — The Go! Team
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.