Lael Neale Shares Self-Directed Video for Eight-Minute New Song “In Verona”
Star Eaters Delight Due Out April 21 via Sub Pop
Feb 28, 2023
Photography by Alexandra Cabral
Lael Neale is releasing a new album, Star Eaters Delight, on April 21 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its second single, the over eight-minute long “In Verona,” via a self-directed video in which Neale plays a newscaster. Watch it below, followed by Neale’s upcoming tour dates.
A press release describes the song in more detail: “‘In Verona’ is the centerpiece of the beguiling Star Eaters Delight, a sprawling gospel dirge in which the narrator-as-newscaster chants hypnotic incantations to lament a society plagued by divisions and hypocrisies, reimagining the Montagues and Capulets without mentioning them by name and cautioning the listener to ‘cast no stone.’”
Previously Neale shared the album’s first single, “I Am the River,” also via a self-directed music video. “I Am the River” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Star Eaters Delight is the follow up to 2021’s Acquainted With Night, which was her debut for Sub Pop and was recorded in 2019. The new album was recorded after Neale moved from Los Angeles to her family’s farm in rural Virginia in April 2020.
“Acquainted with Night was a focusing inward amidst the loud and bright Los Angeles surrounding me. It was an attempt to create spaciousness and quiet reverie within. When I moved back to the farm, I found that the unbroken silences compelled me to break them with sound. This album is more external. It is a reaching back out to the world, wanting to feel connected, to wake up, to come together again,” explained Neale in a previous press release.
Guy Blakeslee produced the album with Neale.
Read our 2021 interview with Lael Neale.
Lael Neale Tour Dates:
US 2023:
Tue. Apr. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Thu. Apr. 13 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s
Sat. Apr. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse
Mon. Apr. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space
Wed. Apr. 26 - Austin, TX - Chess Club
Sat. Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr
Wed. May 03 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong
Fri. May 05 - New York, NY - Public Records
Sat. May 06 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room
Sun. May 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin
UK/EU 2023:
Sun. May 14 - Leeds, UK - In Colour Festival
Mon. May 15 - Manchester, UK - The Castle Hotel
Tue. May 16 - London, UK - The Lexington
Wed. May 17- Paris, FR - La Boule Noire
Thu. May 18 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
Fri. May 19 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (London Calling Fest)
Mon. May 22 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
Tue. May 23 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus
Wed. May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset
Thu. May 25 - Oslo, NO - Krosset
Fri. May 26 - Stockholm, SE - Nomad
Sat. May 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Oceanen
Thu. Jun. 01 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB
