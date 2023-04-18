Lael Neale Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Must Be Tears”
Star Eaters Delight Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop
Lael Neale is releasing a new album, Star Eaters Delight, this Friday via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Must Be Tears,” via a self-directed video. Watch it below, followed by Neale’s upcoming tour dates.
Neale had this to say about the video in a press release: “Even though I’ve lived through many springs, the season never fails to disappoint me with its lingering cold and dreariness. Flowers are nature’s apology.”
Previously Neale shared the album’s first single, “I Am the River,” also via a self-directed music video. “I Am the River” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the over eight-minute long “In Verona,” via a self-directed video in which Neale plays a newscaster. “In Verona” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Faster Than the Medicine,” also via a self-directed video and also one of our Songs of the Week.
Star Eaters Delight is the follow up to 2021’s Acquainted With Night, which was her debut for Sub Pop and was recorded in 2019. The new album was recorded after Neale moved from Los Angeles to her family’s farm in rural Virginia in April 2020.
“Acquainted with Night was a focusing inward amidst the loud and bright Los Angeles surrounding me. It was an attempt to create spaciousness and quiet reverie within. When I moved back to the farm, I found that the unbroken silences compelled me to break them with sound. This album is more external. It is a reaching back out to the world, wanting to feel connected, to wake up, to come together again,” explained Neale in a previous press release.
Guy Blakeslee produced the album with Neale.
Lael Neale Tour Dates:
US 2023:
Sat. Apr. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse
Mon. Apr. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space
Wed. Apr. 26 - Austin, TX - Chess Club
Sat. Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr
Wed. May 03 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong
Fri. May 05 - New York, NY - Public Records
Sat. May 06 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room
Sun. May 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin
UK/EU 2023:
Wed. May 10 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Thu. May 11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Sat. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Sun. May 14 - Leeds, UK - In Colour Festival
Mon. May 15 - Manchester, UK - The Castle Hotel
Tue. May 16 - London, UK - The Lexington
Wed. May 17- Paris, FR - La Boule Noire
Thu. May 18 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
Fri. May 19 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (London Calling Fest)
Mon. May 22 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
Tue. May 23 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus
Wed. May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset
Thu. May 25 - Oslo, NO - Krosset
Fri. May 26 - Stockholm, SE - Nomad
Sat. May 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Oceanen
Tue. May 30 - Barcelona, ES - Heliogàbal
Wed. May 31 - Madrid, ES - Sound Isidro @ Siroco
Thu. Jun. 01 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB
Sat. Jun. 03 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn Kilbi Festival
