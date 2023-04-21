News

Lael Neale – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Star Eaters Delight Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by Alexandra Cabral



Lael Neale has released a new album, Star Eaters Delight, today via Sub Pop. Now that its out you can stream the whole thing here and read our rave review of it. Stream it below and read the review, which was written by Mark Moody and which we posted yesterday, here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 71) to read our new interview with Lael Neale on Star Eaters Delight.

Previously Neale shared the album’s first single, “I Am the River,” also via a self-directed music video. “I Am the River” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the over eight-minute long “In Verona,” via a self-directed video in which Neale plays a newscaster. “In Verona” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Faster Than the Medicine,” also via a self-directed video and also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its fourth single, “Must Be Tears,” via a self-directed video.

Star Eaters Delight is the follow up to 2021’s Acquainted With Night, which was her debut for Sub Pop and was recorded in 2019. The new album was recorded after Neale moved from Los Angeles to her family’s farm in rural Virginia in April 2020.

“Acquainted with Night was a focusing inward amidst the loud and bright Los Angeles surrounding me. It was an attempt to create spaciousness and quiet reverie within. When I moved back to the farm, I found that the unbroken silences compelled me to break them with sound. This album is more external. It is a reaching back out to the world, wanting to feel connected, to wake up, to come together again,” explained Neale in a previous press release.

Guy Blakeslee produced the album with Neale.

Read our 2021 interview with Lael Neale.

<a href="https://laelneale.bandcamp.com/album/star-eaters-delight">Star Eaters Delight by Lael Neale</a>

Lael Neale Tour Dates:

US 2023:

Sat. Apr. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse

Mon. Apr. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space

Wed. Apr. 26 - Austin, TX - Chess Club

Sat. Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr

Wed. May 03 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

Fri. May 05 - New York, NY - Public Records

Sat. May 06 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room

Sun. May 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin



UK/EU 2023:

Wed. May 10 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Thu. May 11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Sat. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Sun. May 14 - Leeds, UK - In Colour Festival

Mon. May 15 - Manchester, UK - The Castle Hotel

Tue. May 16 - London, UK - The Lexington

Wed. May 17- Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

Thu. May 18 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

Fri. May 19 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (London Calling Fest)

Mon. May 22 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

Tue. May 23 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus

Wed. May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset

Thu. May 25 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

Fri. May 26 - Stockholm, SE - Nomad

Sat. May 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Oceanen

Tue. May 30 - Barcelona, ES - Heliogàbal

Wed. May 31 - Madrid, ES - Sound Isidro @ Siroco

Thu. Jun. 01 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB

Sat. Jun. 03 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn Kilbi Festival

