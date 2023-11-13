Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Une Autre Attente”
Rooting For Love Due Out February 23, 2024 via Drag City; North American Tour Dates Also Announced
Nov 13, 2023
Photography by Marie Merlet
Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier has announced a new solo album, Rooting For Love, and shared a new song from it, “Une Autre Attente,” via a music video. She’s also announced some 2024 North American tour dates. Rooting For Love is due out February 23, 2024 via Drag City. Spencer Bewley directed the “Une Autre Attente” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.
Rooting For Love is the follow-up to Find Me Finding You, which was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City. The new album includes, “New Moon,” a new song shared in 2021 (at the time the new album was teased for a 2022 release). “New Moon” was one of our Songs of the Week.
The album features bassist Xavi Muñoz, among other players. Hannes Plattemier and Emma Mario took turns mixing the tracks on Rooting For Love.
In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.
Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Rooting For Love Tracklist:
1. Who + What
2. Proteiformunite
3. Une Autre Attente
4. The Dash
5. Don’t Forget You’re Mine
6. Panser L’inacceptable
7. The Inner Smile
8. La Nageuse Nue
9. New Moon
10.Cloud 6
Laetitia Sadier 2024 Tour Dates: Sat. March 2- San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
Mon. March 4- Portland OR @ Polaris Hall
Tue. March 5- Seattle WA @ Barboza
Wed. March 6- Vancouver BC @ Fox Cabaret
Fri. March 8- Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. March 9- Denver CO @ Lost Lake
Mon. March 11- Minneapolis MN @ Turf Club
Tue. March 12- Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. March 13- Detroit MI @ Third Man
Fri. March 15- Toronto ON @ Garrison
Sat. March 16- Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Wed. March 20- Brooklyn NY @ National Sawdust
Thu. March 21- Boston MA @ Arts at the Armory
Fri. March 22- Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sat. March 23- Washington DC @ Songbyrd
Mon. March 25- Atlanta GA @ EARL
Tue. March 26- Nashville TN @ Blue Room
Thu. March 28- Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
Fri. March 29- Dallas TX @ Club Dada
Sat. March 30- Austin TX @ Parish
Tue. April 2- Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Wed. April 3- Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriets
Thu. April 4- Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon
Fri. April 5- Big Sur CA @ Fernwood Tavern
