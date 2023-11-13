News

Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Une Autre Attente” Rooting For Love Due Out February 23, 2024 via Drag City; North American Tour Dates Also Announced

Photography by Marie Merlet



Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier has announced a new solo album, Rooting For Love, and shared a new song from it, “Une Autre Attente,” via a music video. She’s also announced some 2024 North American tour dates. Rooting For Love is due out February 23, 2024 via Drag City. Spencer Bewley directed the “Une Autre Attente” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.

Rooting For Love is the follow-up to Find Me Finding You, which was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City. The new album includes, “New Moon,” a new song shared in 2021 (at the time the new album was teased for a 2022 release). “New Moon” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features bassist Xavi Muñoz, among other players. Hannes Plattemier and Emma Mario took turns mixing the tracks on Rooting For Love.

In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.

Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Rooting For Love Tracklist:

1. Who + What

2. Proteiformunite

3. Une Autre Attente

4. The Dash

5. Don’t Forget You’re Mine

6. Panser L’inacceptable

7. The Inner Smile

8. La Nageuse Nue

9. New Moon

10.Cloud 6

Laetitia Sadier 2024 Tour Dates: Sat. March 2- San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

Mon. March 4- Portland OR @ Polaris Hall

Tue. March 5- Seattle WA @ Barboza

Wed. March 6- Vancouver BC @ Fox Cabaret

Fri. March 8- Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. March 9- Denver CO @ Lost Lake

Mon. March 11- Minneapolis MN @ Turf Club

Tue. March 12- Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. March 13- Detroit MI @ Third Man

Fri. March 15- Toronto ON @ Garrison

Sat. March 16- Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Wed. March 20- Brooklyn NY @ National Sawdust

Thu. March 21- Boston MA @ Arts at the Armory

Fri. March 22- Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sat. March 23- Washington DC @ Songbyrd

Mon. March 25- Atlanta GA @ EARL

Tue. March 26- Nashville TN @ Blue Room

Thu. March 28- Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Fri. March 29- Dallas TX @ Club Dada

Sat. March 30- Austin TX @ Parish

Tue. April 2- Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. April 3- Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriets

Thu. April 4- Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon

Fri. April 5- Big Sur CA @ Fernwood Tavern

