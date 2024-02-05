News

All





Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Shares New Song “Who + What” Rooting For Love Due Out February 23 via Drag City

Photography by Marie Merlet



Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier is releasing a new solo album, Rooting For Love, on February 23 via Drag City. Now she has shared another new song from it, album opener “Who + What.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Who + What’ is meant as nothing less than transformational sonic balm to aid the evolution of Earth’s traumatized civilizations. The song is a gently percolating Q&A led by Laetitia’s implacable vocal presence, as she and an assembly of women and men dubbed The Choir create blossoming vocal arrangements borne aloft on a cinematic sweep of sound. The regular reappearance of The Choir throughout Rooting For Love enriches the harmonic fields in which Laetitia plays, while reminding us that this music speaks for a critical mass in crisis.”

Rooting For Love is the follow-up to Find Me Finding You, which was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City. The new album includes, “New Moon,” a new song shared in 2021 (at the time the new album was teased for a 2022 release). “New Moon” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Sadier shared the song “Une Autre Attente,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then shared another new song from it, the lush “Panser L’inacceptable,” via a music video. “Panser L’inacceptable” was again one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features bassist Xavi Muñoz, among other players. Hannes Plattemier and Emma Mario took turns mixing the tracks on Rooting For Love.

In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.

Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

<a href="https://laetitiasadier.bandcamp.com/album/rooting-for-love">Rooting for Love by Laetitia Sadier</a>

Laetitia Sadier 2024 Tour Dates:

Sat. March 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. March 4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. March 5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

Wed. March 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

Fri. March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. March 9 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

Mon. March 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

Tue. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

Wed. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man

Fri. March 15 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Wed. March 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust ^

Thu. March 21 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory ^

Fri. March 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

Sat. March 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

Mon. March 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

Tue. March 26 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Thu. March 28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs %

Fri. March 29 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Sat. March 30 - Austin, TX @ Parish %

Tue. April 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

Wed. April 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

Thu. April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon %

Fri. April 5 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern %

Mon. April 8 - San Juan, PR @ Club 77

* w/ Susan James

# w/ Radio Outernational

^ w/ Storefront Church

% w/ Sofia Bolt

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.