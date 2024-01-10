News

All





Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Shares Video for New Song “Panser L’inacceptable” Rooting For Love Due Out February 23 via Drag City

Photography by Marie Merlet



Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier is releasing a new solo album, Rooting For Love, on February 23 via Drag City. Now she has shared another new song from it, the lush “Panser L’inacceptable,” via a music video. Christopher Thomas Allen co-directed the video with Sadier. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the song and video in more detail: “On ‘Panser L’inacceptable,’ Laetitia’s wheel-like rhythm guitar paddles the waters atop a raft of Gamelan patterns, synthesized strings trailing in her wake. The video, created by Laetitia and filmmaker Christopher Thomas Allen, flashes through images of the natural world: water, stone formations, long rays of sunlight and stalks of wheat provide an idyllic mise-en-scene eventually wandered through by Laetitia herself. As she passes barefoot through a wood and bundled up through a cemetery, the images of nature’s riches take on a Tarkovskian resonance: an idyll from which we humans find ourselves at an unnatural remove. The chorus swells greater with each pass, and as Laetitia slowly sinks into the sea and through the woods, we consider the title: ‘Panser L’inacceptable’ (‘panser’ meaning to bandage, or otherwise treat damage)—a headfirst dive into handling and healing past wounds. This theme hangs omnipresent in the endless skies stretching over the ten tracks that make up Rooting For Love.”

Rooting For Love is the follow-up to Find Me Finding You, which was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City. The new album includes, “New Moon,” a new song shared in 2021 (at the time the new album was teased for a 2022 release). “New Moon” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Sadier shared the song “Une Autre Attente,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features bassist Xavi Muñoz, among other players. Hannes Plattemier and Emma Mario took turns mixing the tracks on Rooting For Love.

In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.

Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Laetitia Sadier 2024 Tour Dates:

Sat. March 2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. March 4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. March 5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

Wed. March 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

Fri. March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. March 9 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

Mon. March 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

Tue. March 12 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

Wed. March 13 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man

Fri. March 15 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Wed. March 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust ^

Thu. March 21 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory ^

Fri. March 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

Sat. March 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

Mon. March 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

Tue. March 26 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Thu. March 28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs %

Fri. March 29 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Sat. March 30 - Austin, TX @ Parish %

Tue. April 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

Wed. April 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

Thu. April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon %

Fri. April 5 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern %

Mon. April 8 - San Juan, PR @ Club 77

* w/ Susan James

# w/ Radio Outernational

^ w/ Storefront Church

% w/ Sofia Bolt

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.