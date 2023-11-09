 Lala Lala Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Armida” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 9th, 2023  
Lala Lala Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Armida”

New Single Out Now via Hardly Art

Nov 09, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Alec Basse
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “Armida,” via a lyric video. The single is out now via Hardly Art. Watch and Listen below.

In a press release, West says: “‘Armida’ is a true heartbreak song written after I had to get sober again last year. I asked Melina Duterte to produce. I was listening to a lot of Oneohtrix Point Never, and we used him as a sonic reference.”

“Armida” follows “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS,” a new song Lala Lala shared in September that was one of our Songs of the Week.

West’s last album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

