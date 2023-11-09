News

Lala Lala Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Armida” New Single Out Now via Hardly Art

Photography by Alec Basse



Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “Armida,” via a lyric video. The single is out now via Hardly Art. Watch and Listen below.

In a press release, West says: “‘Armida’ is a true heartbreak song written after I had to get sober again last year. I asked Melina Duterte to produce. I was listening to a lot of Oneohtrix Point Never, and we used him as a sonic reference.”

“Armida” follows “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS,” a new song Lala Lala shared in September that was one of our Songs of the Week.

West’s last album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

