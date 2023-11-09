Lala Lala Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Armida”
New Single Out Now via Hardly Art
Nov 09, 2023
Photography by Alec Basse
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “Armida,” via a lyric video. The single is out now via Hardly Art. Watch and Listen below.
In a press release, West says: “‘Armida’ is a true heartbreak song written after I had to get sober again last year. I asked Melina Duterte to produce. I was listening to a lot of Oneohtrix Point Never, and we used him as a sonic reference.”
“Armida” follows “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS,” a new song Lala Lala shared in September that was one of our Songs of the Week.
West’s last album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”
Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Mary Timony Announces First New Solo Album in 15 Years, Shares Video for New Song “Dominoes” (News) — Mary Timony
- Lala Lala Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Armida” (News) — Lala Lala
- Premiere: Sleep Walking Animals Share New Single “Cold Moves Cool” (News) — Sleep Walking Animals
- Wave Chase @ The Green Door Store, Brighton, UK, November 8, 2023 (Review) — Wave Chase, Still Life, Matisse
- Shout at the Devil (Review) — Mötley Crüe
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.