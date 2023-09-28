 Lala Lala Shares New Song “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 28th, 2023  
Subscribe

Lala Lala Shares New Song “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS”

New Single Out Now via Hardly Art

Sep 28, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Alec Basse
Bookmark and Share


Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS.” The single is out now via Hardly Art. Listen below.

In a press release, West says: “‘HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS’ is about destruction and impatience. I wanted the song to sound blown out and desperate.”

West’s newest album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent