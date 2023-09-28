Lala Lala Shares New Song “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS”
New Single Out Now via Hardly Art
Sep 28, 2023
Photography by Alec Basse
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS.” The single is out now via Hardly Art. Listen below.
In a press release, West says: “‘HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS’ is about destruction and impatience. I wanted the song to sound blown out and desperate.”
West’s newest album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”
Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Doris Club Shares New Track “Seraphina” (News) — Doris Club
- Lala Lala Shares New Song “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS” (News) — Lala Lala
- Premiere: Philine Sonny Shares New Single “Drugs” (News) — Philine Sonny
- Broadcast Announce New Demo Collection on the Late Trish Keenan’s Birthday (News) — Broadcast
- Cousin (Review) — Wilco
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.