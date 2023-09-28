News

Lala Lala Shares New Song “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS” New Single Out Now via Hardly Art

Photography by Alec Basse



Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS.” The single is out now via Hardly Art. Listen below.

In a press release, West says: “‘HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS’ is about destruction and impatience. I wanted the song to sound blown out and desperate.”

West’s newest album, I Want the Door to Open, came out in 2021 via Hardly Art. In 2022 she shared the new song “Memory.”

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

