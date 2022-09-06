News

Lambchop Shares Video For New Single “Little Black Boxes” The Bible Due Out September 30 via Merge





Lambchop (the project of Kurt Wagner) has shared a video for his new single “Little Black Boxes.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Bible, which will be out on September 30 via Merge. View the Isaac Gale-directed video below.

Wagner states in a press release: “This song was created in a hot, sweaty, smoky, room on a mid-July evening, filled with six or seven sweaty Minnesotans, four or five laptops, a piano, a smoke machine, and some laser lighting all throbbing to an undeniably infectious groove, it’s a wonder we all survived. But here we are. Lightning in a beer bottle.”

Director Isaac Gale elaborates on the video: “We wanted to see if we could get anywhere close to something ‘cinematic’ with this video, using only 3D assets and digital filters. So we set an impossible goal and picked the greatest concert film ever shot—Shake! Otis at Monterey—as our target. It’s got the best chaotic energy in both the performance and the camera work.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, Wagner shared the single “Police Dog Blues,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “So There.”

Lambchop’s previous studio album, Showtunes, came out last year via Merge.

