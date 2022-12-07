News

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Album Title Track Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Due Out March 10, 2023 via Interscope





Lana Del Rey has announced a new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which will be out on March 10, 2023 via Interscope. Del Rey has also shared the album’s title track. The album artwork mentions production from Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, as well as guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith. Listen to the new track below.

Del Rey’s previous albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, came out in 2021 via Interscope.

