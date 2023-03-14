 Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “The Grants” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 14th, 2023  
Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “The Grants”

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Due Out March 24 via Interscope

Mar 14, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Chuck Grant
Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24 via Interscope. Now she has shared its third single, “The Grants.” Mike Hermosa co-produced the song, which features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones. Listen below.

Del Rey previously shared the album’s title track. Then she shared its second single, the seven-minute long “A&W.”

The album artwork mentions production from Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, as well as guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith.

Del Rey’s previous albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, came out in 2021 via Interscope.

