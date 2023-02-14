News

Lana Del Rey Shares Seven-Minute New Song “A&W” Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Due Out March 24 via Interscope





Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24 via Interscope. Now she has shared its second single, the seven-minute long “A&W.” The song doesn’t appear to be about the cola of the same name, but instead Del Rey sings “this is the experience of being an American whore,” so perhaps A and W stand for American and whore. Jack Antonoff co-produced the song. Listen below.

Del Rey previously shared the album’s title track.

The album artwork mentions production from Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, as well as guest features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, SYML, and Judah Smith.

Del Rey’s previous albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, came out in 2021 via Interscope.

