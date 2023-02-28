News

All





Lanterns on the Lake Announce New Album with Philip Selway, Share New Song “The Likes of Us” Versions of Us Due Out June 2 via Bella Union

Photography by Rob Irish



British band Lanterns on the Lake have announced a new album, Versions of Us, for which Radiohead’s Philip Selway has joined the band on drums, and shared its first single, “The Likes of Us.” Versions of Us is due out June 2 via Bella Union. Check out “The Likes of Us” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Versions of Us is the band’s fifth album and follows 2020’s Spook the Herd (which was nominated for the Mercury Prize) and 2015’s Beings.

In a press release, Lantern on the Lake’s vocalist Hazel Wilde says that becoming a mother affected the new album: “Writing songs requires a certain level of self-indulgence, and songwriters can be prone to dwelling on themselves. Motherhood made me aware of having a different stake in the world. I’ve got to believe that there’s a better way and an alternative future to the one we’ve been hurtling towards. I’ve also got to believe that I could be better as a person, too.”

Original drummer Ol Ketteringham left the band when they were working on the initial version of the new album, which Wilde says was “heartbreakingly difficult as we were and still are extremely close.” Consequently, Lanterns of the Lake abandoned nearly a year’s worth of work, and then Selway joined the fray, jumpstarting the album again.

“Philip brought an energy to the songs that reignited our belief in them,” says Wilde. “Within a few weeks we had a whole other version of the album and things felt very different. We had changed the destiny of the record.”

Selway just released a new solo album, Strange Dance, on February 24 via Bella Union.

Read our 2020 Self-Portrait interview with Lanterns of the Lake’s Hazel Wilde.

Read our review of Beings here.

Versions of Us Tracklist:

1. The Likes of Us

2. Real Life

3. Vatican

4. String Theory

5. Thumb of War

6. The Saboteur

7. Locust

8. Rich Girls

9. Last Transmission

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.