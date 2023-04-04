News

Lanterns on the Lake Share New Song “String Theory” Versions of Us Due Out June 2 via Bella Union; Album Features Radiohead’s Philip Selway on Drums

Photography by Rob Irish



British band Lanterns on the Lake are releasing a new album, Versions of Us, on June 2 via Bella Union. Now they have shared its second single, “String Theory.” For Versions of Us Radiohead’s Philip Selway has joined the band on drums. Check out “String Theory” below.

In a press release, Lantern on the Lake’s vocalist Hazel Wilde had this to say about the new song: “‘String Theory’ is a song about reflecting on what might have been and might, in some way, still be. It finds beauty and solace in the multiverse theory and the idea that out there somewhere, vibrating on their own frequency, exists another fully realized version of yourself where your story turned out differently.”

Previously Lanterns on the Lake shared the album’s first single, “The Likes of Us.”

Versions of Us is the band’s fifth album and follows 2020’s Spook the Herd (which was nominated for the Mercury Prize) and 2015’s Beings.

In a previous press release, Wilde said that becoming a mother affected the new album: “Writing songs requires a certain level of self-indulgence, and songwriters can be prone to dwelling on themselves. Motherhood made me aware of having a different stake in the world. I’ve got to believe that there’s a better way and an alternative future to the one we’ve been hurtling towards. I’ve also got to believe that I could be better as a person, too.”

Original drummer Ol Ketteringham left the band when they were working on the initial version of the new album, which Wilde said was “heartbreakingly difficult as we were and still are extremely close.” Consequently, Lanterns of the Lake abandoned nearly a year’s worth of work, and then Selway joined the fray, jumpstarting the album again.

“Philip brought an energy to the songs that reignited our belief in them,” said Wilde. “Within a few weeks we had a whole other version of the album and things felt very different. We had changed the destiny of the record.”

