Last Day to Save 20% Off Subscriptions as Under the Radar’s New Issue is About to Ship Offer Ends at 6 p.m. EST Tonight





This is your last day to get 20% off print subscriptions. You have until 6 p.m. EST. We have been offering the deal in the last week in preparation for shipping out our new issue, but we have to turn in our updated subscriber list to the printer tonight.

If you want to be one of the first to receive Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 71), then today’s the last day to subscribe (or resubscribe if your subscription has run out). It saves us money if issues are sent directly from the printer, rather after they’ve been sent to our headquarters, and so we are passing on those savings to you.

So if you’ve never subscribed before or your subscription has lapsed, then this is a good opportunity to get on board and also save some money. Click the links below and once there make sure to click the “Apply Promo Code” button to receive the discounts.

U.S. 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123

U.S. 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR71232

Canada 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123CAN

Canada 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123CAN2

International 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123INT

International 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123INT2

A 4-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $15.20 instead of the usual $18.99 and an 8-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $26.39 instead of the usual $32.99. For international subscribers, a 4-issue subscription is $34.99 instead of $43.99 and an 8-issue subscription is $68.79 instead of $85.99.

We can’t reveal yet who or what is in our next issue, nor which artists are on the two covers. All we can say is that it features interviews with 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 new albums, and a free download sampler that includes 38 songs.

In recent years the following artists have appeared on our print covers: Sharon Van Etten, Mitski, Kamasi Washington, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Angel Olsen, HAIM, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman, boygenius, Weyes Blood, CHVRCHES, Nilüfer Yanya, Bat For Lashes, Miki Berenyi, Julien Baker, and more.

In the last few years we’ve put out issues themed to favorite movies, favorite albums, the political/social causes important to musicians, and our 20th Anniversary. Subscribe now to be on board with what’s next for Under the Radar’s print magazine.

